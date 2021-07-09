Valor Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $32,463.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00892040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.