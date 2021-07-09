Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 212,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,432. The stock has a market cap of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

