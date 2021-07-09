Edgeware Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $31.46 million and $584,999.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

