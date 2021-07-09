BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $75,927.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

