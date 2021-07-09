Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

