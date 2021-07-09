Qcash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $70.48 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.48 million and approximately $241.26 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,876.01 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00952305 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

