Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0343 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $814,476.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00902345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005250 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

