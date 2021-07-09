MCO Price Reaches $10.30 on Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One MCO coin can now be bought for $10.30 or 0.00030396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $162.62 million and $795,284.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00902345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005250 BTC.

MCO Coin Profile

MCO (MCO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.