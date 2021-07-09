BASIC Market Capitalization Tops $36.99 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and $1.47 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.67 or 0.00902345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005250 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

