XSGD (XSGD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,193.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002223 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and $55,193.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00163032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,028.85 or 1.00225598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00949400 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.