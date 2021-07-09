Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post $34.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the lowest is $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $135.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $138.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $147.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $5,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 104,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.59 million, a PE ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

