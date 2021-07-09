easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

EJTTF remained flat at $$13.03 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

