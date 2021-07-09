UREEQA (URQA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $251,104.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $735,592.65 and approximately $251,104.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00163116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.63 or 0.99758986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00948592 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URQAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.