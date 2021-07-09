Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $17.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.43 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $72.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $73.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. 18,563,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,989,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

