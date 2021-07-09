$7.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce $7.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $11.30 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.70 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of FATE traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 556,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,275 shares of company stock worth $5,063,008 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

