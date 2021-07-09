$671.60 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $671.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $614.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.76 million. Copart posted sales of $525.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock worth $48,532,249. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 706,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

