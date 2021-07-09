Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,694.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 2,329,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,854. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.35.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

