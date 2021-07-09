NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $32.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.46 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $22.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $148.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.25 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.74 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $196.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.73. 274,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

