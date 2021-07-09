Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce $67.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.44 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,577. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.