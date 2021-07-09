Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $40.81. 1,114,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,274. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.