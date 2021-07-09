$100.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to announce $100.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $411.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 64,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,759. The company has a market capitalization of $364.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

