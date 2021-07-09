Apron Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $826,141.00 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $826,141.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00898973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

