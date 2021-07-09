Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) in the last few weeks:

7/1/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/21/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/18/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

6/10/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

6/3/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,599,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,897,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

