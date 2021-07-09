Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($96.21).

KRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ETR KRN traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €78.60 ($92.47). 28,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €79.95 ($94.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

