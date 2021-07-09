Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 64 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

