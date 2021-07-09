Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Capitalization of $322.77 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $322.77 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00055163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00896340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

