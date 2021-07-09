Peet DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded 1,431.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.24 or 1.00090792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00948629 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

