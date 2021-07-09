PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $29,133.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,414,623 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

