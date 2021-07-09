Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 3,721,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,239. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.