Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

