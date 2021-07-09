Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $113,955.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.12. 48,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,238. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 179.08 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

