H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.
- On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90.
NYSE TNET traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
