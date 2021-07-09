Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $380,936.89 and approximately $7,780.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $198.30 or 0.00583462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.37 or 1.00171643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00951449 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

