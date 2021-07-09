David H. Clark Sells 243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,726,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,053. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,345.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

