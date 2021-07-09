David H. Clark Sells 243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,726,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,053. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,345.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
