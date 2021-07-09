XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $641,680.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. 136,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.