XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $641,680.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.52. 136,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
