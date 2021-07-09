Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CEO John Melo Sells 95,115 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.67. 1,137,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.08. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

