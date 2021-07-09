Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 113,628 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,341,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. 2,603,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,684. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

