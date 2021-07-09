Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $407.01 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00006428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $407.01 million and $25.39 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038909 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

