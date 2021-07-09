Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $256.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $256.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00016552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

