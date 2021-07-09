Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 236,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 336,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

