$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

