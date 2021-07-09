Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce $30.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 240,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,584 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

