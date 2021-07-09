FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGROY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

