Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $519.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.00 million and the highest is $525.34 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $458.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

SQM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 966,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,891. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

