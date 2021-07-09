$63.87 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce $63.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $184.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $298.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNK shares. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 244,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $465.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.23.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.