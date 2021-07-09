Adshares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,159.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $74,159.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,609,805 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.