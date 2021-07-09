Refinable (FINE) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $408,234.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

