SparksPay (SPK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $36,439.53 and approximately $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,221,767 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,138 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars.

