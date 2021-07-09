Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $48.33

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

