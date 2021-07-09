$53.13 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $53.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $9.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 490.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $140.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 301,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,836. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.59. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.